Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Africa to scrap visas for Russian tourists in late February

Business & Economy
January 31, 17:52 UTC+3 PRETORIA
"We are eager to see more travelers from Russia and other BRICS countries," South African Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said
Share
1 pages in this article
People play in the ocean on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa

People play in the ocean on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa

© AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam

PRETORIA, January 31. /TASS/. South Africa and Russia will launch visa-free travel at the end of February, when the two countries will mark 25 years since they established diplomatic relations, South African Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told Tass on Tuesday.

"The agreement will be finalized by the end of February," the minister said. On January 18, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an instruction on concluding a protocol between the countries on visa-free travel up to 90 days for holders of regular international passports

Read also
Japan announces easier visa regime for Russians

"We have already responded to the Russian government. We are eager to see more travelers from Russia and other BRICS countries," Malusi Gigaba said, noting that last year South Africa introduced ten-year visas for the management of Russian companies.

Home Affairs Deputy Director General for Immigration Services Jackie McKay told Tass that administrative formalities of the agreement on visa-free trips are to be finalized and all points of entry into South Africa are to be notified in February. "It was our initiative and the Russian government agreed with it," he said.

Meanwhile, general rules concerning entry into South Africa for minors stay in place for the Russian nationals. The birth certificate and permission from the second parent if the child travels with one of them are necessary. Both documents must be translated into English with the translation authorized.

The home affairs minister said that 90 days of a visa-free stay in South Africa is in effect once every calendar year.

Tourist flow to South Africa expected to rise

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) believes the new visa-free rules will trigger a flow of tourists to South Africa. "A growth will come first of all due to tourists from regions, as for the past several years they have had to attend in person the consulate in Moscow," the association said. According to official data, 15,000 Russian tourists visited South Africa in 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visa regime
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Berlin blames Kiev for deteriorating situation in Donbass — media
2
Russian government has no intention to cut budget spending on defense sector
3
Stoltenberg says NATO, US want dialogue with Russia 'based on strength'
4
Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass
5
McDonald's developing online food ordering service in Russia
6
Massive combat readiness check completed in Russia’s Central Military District
7
Poroshenko urges to convene Contact Group emergency session — administration
TOP STORIES
Реклама