Moscow authorities forecast up to 18 million tourists this year

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The number of tourists visiting Moscow this year may exceed 18 million, deputy head of the Moscow’s department for sports and tourism Konstantin Goryainov told Tass on Tuesday.
"We will definitely see a growth (in tourist numbers) in 2017," he said. "About 17.5 million tourists visited Moscow in 2016, and I believe this year we will see more than 18 million," Goryainov said.
In earlier remarks, the head of the department for sports and tourism, Nikolai Gulyayev, said Moscow has seen a 40-percent upsurge in the number of tourists in the past six years.
"The number of tourists grew from 12.8 million in 2010 to 17.5 million in 2016," Nikolai Gulyayev told a session of the Moscow government.
He said residents of Russian regions account for 74% of a total number of tourists visiting Moscow. The share of foreigners is more modest, 26%, with tourists from China, Germany, Turkey, Israel, France, Italy, the US, the UK and Spain leading among them.