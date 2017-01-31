Tourism contributes about $8 bln to Moscow city budget in 2016

Tourism contributes about $8 bln to Moscow city budget in 2016Business & Economy January 31, 13:53
New Russian icebreaker sets off for debut Arctic voyageBusiness & Economy January 31, 13:25
Kremlin hopes Trump will keep stance shown in phone talk with PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 31, 13:09
Kremlin says Moscow, Paris and Berlin need to step up pressure on KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 31, 13:04
Press Review: Gazprom's concern over gas transit to Europe and Russia-Egypt air servicePress Review January 31, 13:00
One in two Russians say Muslims can wear hijab at schools — pollSociety & Culture January 31, 12:51
Anti-Terrorism Committee reports terrorist activity in Russia decliningRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 31, 12:35
Production of Ka-52 helicopters to double to meet high export demandMilitary & Defense January 31, 11:25
Rosneft, Statoil start pilot drilling within tight oil exploration programBusiness & Economy January 31, 11:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Tourism sector contributed about 500 bln rubles ($8.32 bln) to the Moscow city budget in 2016, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
"In general, travel business gave Moscow nearly half a trillion rubles of revenues. This is an important sector, which needs attention and development," Sobyanin said at a meeting of the presidium of the city government.
According to him, the city is changing its infrastructure dramatically, building new hotels, improving transport network.
"We are developing a variety of tourism aspects, from business, to culture and sports. Moscow hosts world's largest festivals, cultural mass events, which attract millions of tourists," Sobyanin said.