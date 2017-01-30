Russia’s GDP down 0.6% in 2016

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia's GDP decline by 0.6% in 2016, according to the preliminary assessment contained in the weekly monitoring of the Economic Development Ministry.

In December 2016, GDP (net of seasonal factor) declined by 0.5% month-on-month and by 1% year-on-year, according to the Ministry.

Despite the overall negative dynamics, in December, industrial sector grew by 0.4% in comparison with November 2016. Retail trade made a negative contribution to GDP (a 1% decline in comparison with November). Agriculture and construction sector declined by 0.2% and 0.4% month-on-month respectively.