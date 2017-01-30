Back to Main page
Sweden to strength port security over Nord Stream-2 pipeline construction

Business & Economy
January 30, 19:33 UTC+3 STOCKHOLM
If the local administration decides to rent out the port, the Sweden’s Defense Ministry will "need to take measures"
© EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

STOCKHOLM, January 30. /TASS/. The government of Sweden has not changed its point of view in respect of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline construction project and use of Karlshamn harbor for pipes stocking. It will "undertake measures" if the local administration signs an agreement with the contractor of Nord Stream 2 AG project company, press secretary of Sweden’s defense minister Marinette Nyh Radebo said on Monday in an interview with TT Agency.

"The government’s assessment remains unchanged. We will meet representatives of Karlshamn community tonight to receive information from them. If they decide to rent out the port, we will need to take measures," she said.

Read also
Karlshamn port in Sweden may be used for Nord Stream-2 pipeline laying— media

The Defense Ministry, the coast guard and the customs will be directed in such case to strengthen port security, the press secretary added.

Radio Sweden reported earlier citing its sources that Nord Stream 2 AG will be allowed to use the port of Karlshamn in Southern Sweden when laying the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 bln euros and its total cost will amount to 9.9 bln euros, taking into account project financing.

