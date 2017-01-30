Karlshamn port in Sweden may be used for Nord Stream-2 pipeline laying— media

Yanukovich’s defense lawyers insist on extending pre-trial investigation till March 28World January 30, 20:04
STOCKHOLM, January 30. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG will be allowed to use the port of Karlshamn in Southern Sweden when laying the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, Radio Sweden said on Monday citing its sources.
"The southern port of Karlshamn can allow the Nord Stream 2 project to use its harbor in order to construct the natural-gas pipeline that will carry fuel from Russia to Germany," Radio Sweden said citing the sources. The formal decision on this matter will be taken by the administration of Karlshamn municipality on January 31.
According to the Radio, the Swedish government said new information shows the issue of pipeline laying is not a matter of national security. "The port of Karlshamn already sees heavy traffic from Russian ships, is not a major commercial area for the municipality and will be watched by the Swedish Customs, Coast Guard and police agencies," the Radio said.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 bln euros and its total cost will amount to 9.9 bln euros, taking into account project financing.