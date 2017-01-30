Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Karlshamn port in Sweden may be used for Nord Stream-2 pipeline laying— media

Business & Economy
January 30, 18:46 UTC+3 STOCKHOLM
The formal decision on this matter will be taken by the administration of Karlshamn municipality on January 31
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/STEFAN SAUER, archive

STOCKHOLM, January 30. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG will be allowed to use the port of Karlshamn in Southern Sweden when laying the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, Radio Sweden said on Monday citing its sources.

"The southern port of Karlshamn can allow the Nord Stream 2 project to use its harbor in order to construct the natural-gas pipeline that will carry fuel from Russia to Germany," Radio Sweden said citing the sources. The formal decision on this matter will be taken by the administration of Karlshamn municipality on January 31.

Read also
Russian PM says Nord Stream-2 project benefits all participants

According to the Radio, the Swedish government said new information shows the issue of pipeline laying is not a matter of national security. "The port of Karlshamn already sees heavy traffic from Russian ships, is not a major commercial area for the municipality and will be watched by the Swedish Customs, Coast Guard and police agencies," the Radio said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 bln euros and its total cost will amount to 9.9 bln euros, taking into account project financing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nord Stream
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sweden to strength port security over Nord Stream-2 pipeline construction
2
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
3
Gorbachev calls on UN SC to initiate resolution on inadmissibility of nuclear warfare
4
Russian long-range bombers conduct airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria
5
Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov
6
500 medics trained in Russia's Tomsk for work at Arctic shelf fields
7
Netherlands to send Russia new request to specify radar data on MH17 crash
TOP STORIES
Реклама