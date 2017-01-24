Ukraine has not contacted Russia after London court hearing on debt

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has not contacted Russia after the meeting of the London Court, which completed hearings on the sovereign debt of Ukraine to Russia in the amount of $3 bln, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told reporters.

"No. And what for? Very little time has passed. They still may contact us," he said.

Storchak said that after the court meeting the judge left "to think until Easter."

"He did not say whether he meant Catholic or Orthodox [Easter -TASS]," the deputy finance minister said.