Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine has not contacted Russia after London court hearing on debt

Business & Economy
January 24, 15:51 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia is ready to discuss debt payment with Ukraine in any format

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has not contacted Russia after the meeting of the London Court, which completed hearings on the sovereign debt of Ukraine to Russia in the amount of $3 bln, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told reporters.

"No. And what for? Very little time has passed. They still may contact us," he said.

Storchak said that after the court meeting the judge left "to think until Easter."

"He did not say whether he meant Catholic or Orthodox [Easter -TASS]," the deputy finance minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia to replace Soyuz spacecraft in March expedition to world’s sole orbiter
4
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
5
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
6
Damascus won’t accept unilateral decisions on Syria’s federalization — Jaafari
7
GAC Motor's Triumphant Return at 2017 NAIAS Wins High Praise
TOP STORIES
Реклама