Yandex.Money payment system stops receiving funds for political purposes

Title for Episode VIII of world’s famous saga ‘Star Wars’ revealedSociety & Culture January 23, 21:19
Russia’s chief negotiator: Astana format gives hope for new level in negotiating processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 20:52
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Yandex.Money payment system will shortly amend terms of the user agreement and introduce a restriction on fundraising for political purposes, press service of the company told TASS on Monday.
"The law demands from us to limit use of e-wallets for purposes and by ways that may have varying interpretation from standpoint of the law; otherwise the company is exposed to compliance risks. Taking care of millions of users, we are to mitigate these risks. Therefore we made a decision to change terms of the user agreement and introduce a paragraph limiting fundraising for political purposes to an e-wallet," head of Yandex.Money press service Evgeniya Artautova said.
Restriction on remittances for political purpose is a standard for online payments market, representative of Yandex.Money said. The majority of e-wallet services in Russia (for example, Qiwi and PayPal) have such restrictions, she added.
Yandex.Money plans to post the amendment shortly and the requirement will come into force from promulgation. "At the same time, a fund - legal entity may still use Yandex.Kassa system to collect donations from individuals in any amounts," the company said.