Arctic airport in search for investors

KRASNOYARSK, January 23. /TASS/. The airport in Hatanga (Krasnoyarsk territory), one of the biggest airports in the Arctic, may become privately owned. The authorities have begun looking for an investor, press service of the Taimyr region said on Monday.

"The Dikson airport’s complex, which is the federl property, soon will be transferred for management to the Airports of Krasnoyarje state-run company - it will become an affiliate there. As for the airport in Hatanga, the authorities now consider transferring it to a private manager, and the work to attract an investor continues actively," the press service said referring to head of Taimyr’s administration Sergei Tkachenko.

As of now, the airport in Hatanga serves local flights only. It is managed by the KrasAvia Company, which is the main transport company in that direction. Earlier TASS said about plans the Dikson airport, a most northern airport in the Krasnoyarsk territory, will be managed by the state-run Airports of Krasnoyarye state-run company - this decision is expected to be made before July 1, 2017.

The Airports of Krasnoyarye state-run company was organized in the region in 2012. It undertook management of five regional airports. At the second stage, six more airports, including the one in Hatanga, should have joined them. However, this was not done in due time. In July 2016, Krasnoyarsk territory’s Governor Viktor Tolokonsky told TASS the region was ready to have all the northern airports into one unitary company - Airports of Krasnoyarye.