Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NOVATEK’s shipyard construction is among Arctic priority projects

Business & Economy
January 19, 14:10 UTC+3 MURMANSK
The priority list contains 20 projects, which are of biggest importance for development of the Russian Arctic areas
Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Read also
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — official

MURMANSK, January 19. /TASS/. The project of Russia’s NOVATEK, largest independent natural gas producer, to organize a construction center for large capacity modules is put on the list of priority projects, government of the Murmansk region said after this year’s first meeting of the project office for development of the Arctic’s benchmark zone on the Kola Peninsula.

"At the meeting, the office members determined which projects are to be off the list, and which are to be put on the list," the government said. "Thus, NOVATEK’s project to make a center in the Belokamenka village was put on the list, like projects of the region’s biggest companies - Kola GMK (Kola Mining & Metallurgical Company) and Apatit (mining and processing enterprise, extracting mineral raw materials for chemicals and fertilizers)."

The priority list contains 20 projects, which are of biggest importance for development of the Russian Arctic areas.

Read also
Russia's Nornickel to present social, economic projects at Arctic forum

NOVATEK’S plan is to build a specialized shipyard to produce unique sea facilities - concrete gravity platforms for LNG plants, drilling and extraction platforms for the Arctic offshore projects and other large structures. Earlier, the project received a status of a strategic investment project, thus offering the company special taxation benefits, which are estimated at more than 32 billion rubles ($532 million).

In summer 2016, Russia organized a special project office to develop the Arctic area by forming benchmark zones there. The Murmansk region is a pilot project to form the Kola benchmark area. The project office features representatives of the federal and regional authorities, companies working in the Murmansk region, as well as scientific and research institutions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
2
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
3
US political advisor says Trump and Putin likely to start things off on different footing
4
Iskander system’s designer doubts Ukraine capable of making its analogue
5
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
6
Peskov dismisses allegations that Moscow took personal swipe at Obama
7
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
TOP STORIES
Реклама