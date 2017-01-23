Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finland does not view Nord Stream-2 construction issue as political

Business & Economy
January 23, 17:02 UTC+3 TROMSO
According to the country's Prime Minister Juha Sipila, it's environment his govermnent is concerned about
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/STEFAN SAUER

Read also
Russian PM says Nord Stream-2 project benefits all participants

TROMSO, January 23. /TASS/. The issue of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline construction is not a political one for Finland, Prime Minister of the country Juha Sipila told reporters.

"For Finland this is an environmental issue like the first Nord Stream also," the prime minister said. "We haven't got the application [for a construction permit] yet, but when we get the application, it is a normal environmental issue for Finland. It's not a political issue," Sipila added.

Finland’s prime minister also presented this position during the December meeting with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Oulu.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nord Stream
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province
4
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
7
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition
TOP STORIES
Реклама