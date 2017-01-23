Finland does not view Nord Stream-2 construction issue as political

TROMSO, January 23. /TASS/. The issue of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline construction is not a political one for Finland, Prime Minister of the country Juha Sipila told reporters.

"For Finland this is an environmental issue like the first Nord Stream also," the prime minister said. "We haven't got the application [for a construction permit] yet, but when we get the application, it is a normal environmental issue for Finland. It's not a political issue," Sipila added.

Finland’s prime minister also presented this position during the December meeting with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Oulu.