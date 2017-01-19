IEA raises 2017 global oil demand forecast to 100,000 bpd

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19 / TASS / The International Energy Agency (IEA) has raised its 2017 global oil demand forecast to 100,000 barrels per day, the organization said in its January report on Thursday.
The previous, December 2016 report had the demand forecast at 97.8 barrels per day.
At the same time, the IEA has maintained its growth rate for 2017 at the level of 1.3 mln barrels per day.
In addition, the IEA increased the assessment of the 2016 world oil demand by 200,000 barrels to 96.5 mln barrels per day.
Agency experts also increased its assessment of the global oil demand for 2016 in comparison to 2015, up to 1.6 mln barrels per day.
In its December report, the IEA forecast the 2016 oil demand at 1.5 mln barrels year-on-year.