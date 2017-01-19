Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IEA raises 2017 global oil demand forecast to 100,000 bpd

Business & Economy
January 19, 13:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
At the same time, the IEA has maintained its growth rate for 2017 at the level of 1.3 mln barrels per day
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
OPEC decision on crude production cap will foster market rebalancing — IEA report

MOSCOW, January 19 / TASS / The International Energy Agency (IEA) has raised its 2017 global oil demand forecast to 100,000 barrels per day, the organization said in its January report on Thursday.

The previous, December 2016 report had the demand forecast at 97.8 barrels per day.

At the same time, the IEA has maintained its growth rate for 2017 at the level of 1.3 mln barrels per day.

In addition, the IEA increased the assessment of the 2016 world oil demand by 200,000 barrels to 96.5 mln barrels per day.

Agency experts also increased its assessment of the global oil demand for 2016 in comparison to 2015, up to 1.6 mln barrels per day.

In its December report, the IEA forecast the 2016 oil demand at 1.5 mln barrels year-on-year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
2
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
3
US political advisor says Trump and Putin likely to start things off on different footing
4
Iskander system’s designer doubts Ukraine capable of making its analogue
5
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
6
Peskov dismisses allegations that Moscow took personal swipe at Obama
7
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
TOP STORIES
Реклама