Russian financial authorities don’t see threat from use of crypto-currencies

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service do not see any threats from use of crypto-currencies, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev told reporters on Thursday.
"So far we decided just to watch carefully how it is developing. We decided that the Central Bank and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service should monitor cryptocurrency for Russia's economic security. So far these agencies believe that there is nothing critical in it. That means they understand that they (threats) may appear in the future, but now they do not exist," he said.
Bitcoin that was launched in January 2009 remains the best-known cryptocurrency in the world. Recently, however, its position started to deteriorate after legal restrictions were imposed on its use in a number of countries.
Bitcoin as a virtual currency is an online software code that is not regulated by any country or a bank supervision authority across the world. One Bitcoin’s feature is that it can guarantee the complete anonymity of an individual or a group of individuals making purchases. Virtual currencies are accepted for payment in more than 60,000 online stores globally.