Rosneft to increase oil supplies to China via Kazakhstan by 70 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have signed an amendment to the agreement envisaging additional supplies via Kazakhstan and the prolongation of the contract signed on June 21,2013 till December 31, 2023, Rosneft said in a press release on Monday.
Additional deliveries from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 will amount 70 mln tonnes, whilst the total volume of the supplies (including 21 mln tonnes delivered previously) will amount to 91 mln tonnes within a 10-year timeframe.
Under a number of long-term contracts signed between 2005 and 2016, Rosneft has already supplied more than 186 mln tonnes of oil for the sum of about $95 bln. Total volume of supplies under those contracts will exceed 700 mln tonnes of oil.
Rosneft is also one of the leaders in terms of supply of oil products to China - between 2009 and 2016 the company delivered about 30 mln tonnes of oil products for the sum of more than $19 bln.