Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s LNG exports up 1.1% in 2016 to 14.7 bcm

Business & Economy
January 03, 3:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Gasoline production went up 2% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 39.9 mln tonnes
1 pages in this article
© Maksim Sluckij/TASS

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia's Sakhalin Energy (Skhalin-2 project) increased exports of LNG (liquefied natural gas) by 1.1% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 14.69 bln cubic meters, according to the figures provided by the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel Energy Complex.

In December, LNG exports surged 10.8% to 1.47 bln cubic meters.

Sakhalin-2 operated by Sakhalin Energy is Russia’s only project to produce LNG now. Gazprom holds 50% in Sakhalin Energy, Royal Dutch Shell - 27.5%, Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi - 12,5% and 10%, respectively.

Gasoline

Gasoline production went up 2% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 39.9 mln tonnes.

In December, gasoline output decreased 3.5% year-on-year to 3.5 mln tonnes.

Diesel fuel production reached 76.4 mln tonnes in the reporting period (0.4% increase), fuel oil stood at 56.9 mln tonnes (19.8% decrease).

Total refining dropped 1.2% in 2016 year-on-year to 279.47 mln tonnes.

Coal

Russia’s coal production increased 3.2% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 385.4 mln tonnes, exports went up 9% to 165 mln tones.

Coal imports dropped 10.6% in the reporting period to 20.46 mln tonnes, supplies of Russian coal to the domestic market decreased 5% to 166.8 mln tonnes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces assume combat duty in all Arctic garrisons — ministry
2
Moscow to host Palestinian reconciliation talks on January 15
3
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimate
4
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
5
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
6
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
7
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама