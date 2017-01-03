Russia’s LNG exports up 1.1% in 2016 to 14.7 bcm

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia's Sakhalin Energy (Skhalin-2 project) increased exports of LNG (liquefied natural gas) by 1.1% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 14.69 bln cubic meters, according to the figures provided by the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel Energy Complex.
In December, LNG exports surged 10.8% to 1.47 bln cubic meters.
Sakhalin-2 operated by Sakhalin Energy is Russia’s only project to produce LNG now. Gazprom holds 50% in Sakhalin Energy, Royal Dutch Shell - 27.5%, Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi - 12,5% and 10%, respectively.
Gasoline production went up 2% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 39.9 mln tonnes.
In December, gasoline output decreased 3.5% year-on-year to 3.5 mln tonnes.
Diesel fuel production reached 76.4 mln tonnes in the reporting period (0.4% increase), fuel oil stood at 56.9 mln tonnes (19.8% decrease).
Total refining dropped 1.2% in 2016 year-on-year to 279.47 mln tonnes.
Russia’s coal production increased 3.2% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 385.4 mln tonnes, exports went up 9% to 165 mln tones.
Coal imports dropped 10.6% in the reporting period to 20.46 mln tonnes, supplies of Russian coal to the domestic market decreased 5% to 166.8 mln tonnes.