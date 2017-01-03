Russia’s LNG exports up 1.1% in 2016 to 14.7 bcm

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia's Sakhalin Energy (Skhalin-2 project) increased exports of LNG (liquefied natural gas) by 1.1% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 14.69 bln cubic meters, according to the figures provided by the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel Energy Complex.

In December, LNG exports surged 10.8% to 1.47 bln cubic meters.

Sakhalin-2 operated by Sakhalin Energy is Russia’s only project to produce LNG now. Gazprom holds 50% in Sakhalin Energy, Royal Dutch Shell - 27.5%, Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi - 12,5% and 10%, respectively.

Gasoline

Gasoline production went up 2% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 39.9 mln tonnes.

In December, gasoline output decreased 3.5% year-on-year to 3.5 mln tonnes.

Diesel fuel production reached 76.4 mln tonnes in the reporting period (0.4% increase), fuel oil stood at 56.9 mln tonnes (19.8% decrease).

Total refining dropped 1.2% in 2016 year-on-year to 279.47 mln tonnes.

Coal

Russia’s coal production increased 3.2% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 385.4 mln tonnes, exports went up 9% to 165 mln tones.

Coal imports dropped 10.6% in the reporting period to 20.46 mln tonnes, supplies of Russian coal to the domestic market decreased 5% to 166.8 mln tonnes.