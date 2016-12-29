Flights of Tu-154 planes suspended until commission’s initial conclusions

Defense Ministry: Terror attack possibility in Tu-154 crash not discardedWorld December 29, 13:26
Transport minister says main phase of search operation at Tu-154 crash site is overWorld December 29, 13:04
Press review: US-made weapons in Aleppo and Russia's breakthrough cancer drugPress Review December 29, 13:00
Putin, el-Sisi discuss Middle East settlement and resumption of air trafficRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 12:52
Government commission considering seven versions of Tu-154 crashWorld December 29, 12:29
Turkey seeks to establish truce in Syria before year endWorld December 29, 11:09
Putin’s approval rating hits 2016 record-high of nearly 87 percent — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 10:55
Source says all found Tu-154 wreckage recovered from waterWorld December 29, 9:16
Third flight data recorder of Tu-154 plane destroyed — sourceWorld December 29, 8:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The flights of Tupolev Tu-154B-2 planes, one of which crashed in the Black Sea at the weekend, have been suspended until the investigation commission releases its initial conclusions, Head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Aviation Flight Safety Service Lieutenant-General Sergei Bainetov said on Thursday.
"A decision on the suspension of the flights of the aircraft pool is made by the Aerospace Force commander-in-chief but it is understandable that the flights of the planes of this type are suspended until the commission’s initial conclusions," he said.