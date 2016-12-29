Flights of Tu-154 planes suspended until commission’s initial conclusions

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The flights of Tupolev Tu-154B-2 planes, one of which crashed in the Black Sea at the weekend, have been suspended until the investigation commission releases its initial conclusions, Head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Aviation Flight Safety Service Lieutenant-General Sergei Bainetov said on Thursday.

"A decision on the suspension of the flights of the aircraft pool is made by the Aerospace Force commander-in-chief but it is understandable that the flights of the planes of this type are suspended until the commission’s initial conclusions," he said.