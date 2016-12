Minister reveals state of Russia’s gold reserves

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian gold reserves increment will be 1,194 tonnes as of 2016 year-end against 293 tonnes produced, Minister of Natural Resources Sergei Donskoi said on Wednesday.

"Gold [increment] is 1,194 tonnes against 293 tonnes mined, much greater than mining volume. Silver [increment] is 5,818 tonnes versus produced 2,440 tonnes. This is actually twice higher than the reserves increment against production," Donskoi said.