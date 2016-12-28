Inspection finds no critical faults in SSJ-100 planes

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. A technical inspection found no critical flaws in Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) planes, the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said in a statement.

The inspection of all aircraft currently in service was ordered following the discovery of a flaw in one of the planes.

"According to the inspection results, the flaw is not of a systemic nature and can be fixed in several days. The probe confirmed that it was not a critical flaw - the system in question has a multilevel compensation system and is expected to withstand pressure two times above standard operating figures," the statement reads.

The company has already started to fix the flaw and is expected to complete the works by late January.

According to earlier reports, the largest foreign air carrier that operates SSJ-100 liners - Interjet - announced it was checking all SSJ planes of Russian manufacture in its fleet of aircraft. Local media say the air carrier has canceled all SSJ-100 flights from Mexico City to San Luis Potosi for the time being. Last week the Russian air transport agency Rosaviatsiya suspended the operation of several SSJ-100 due to a stabilizer flaw.