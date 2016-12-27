Russian government discusses assets for privatization in 2017

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The government is considering additional assets that may be privatized in 2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"[Our planned privatization revenues next year - TASS] amount to 138 bln rubles ($2.3 bln) - these are VTB and Sovcomflot. The government is viewing the issue [of additional privatization targets]. We are interested in accelerated privatization," Siluanov said.

The government has not yet finalized the privatization plan and revenues from privatization, the minister said. "The government has not yet made the final decision, the matter is under consideration. Nevertheless, we are interested in increasing privatization," Siluanov added.

The Russian Ministry of Finance has also announced auctions for two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds totaling 25 bln rubles ($411.5 mln) to be held on December 28. Series 29012 floating coupon OFZ bonds mature on October 16, 2022 will be offered with the par value of 15 bln rubles ($246.9 mln). Series 26217 fixed-income OFZ bonds to be offered with the par value of 10 bln rubles ($164.6 mln) will be mature on September 18, 2021, the ministry said.