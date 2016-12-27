Rostec discusses joining assets in electronics with AFK Sistema — Chemezov

Russian ombudsperson visits Russian servicemen at detention center in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 3:33
Rostec discusses joining assets in electronics with AFK Sistema — ChemezovBusiness & Economy December 27, 3:15
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murderWorld December 27, 2:35
Putin to discuss with State Council Russia's role in resolving global ecological problemsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 1:46
Kiev court turns down Yanukovich’s appeal to be questioned in videoconference modeWorld December 27, 1:24
First Deputy PM Shuvalov to head Russian delegation at Davos Forum next year ― sourcesBusiness & Economy December 27, 0:20
Two settlements in Syria join ceasefire regime ― Russian Defense MinistryWorld December 26, 23:20
Ivanic calls Russian investments into Bosnia and Herzegovina 'exceptionally important'World December 26, 22:08
Deputy PM: Russia insists on fulfilling of gas contract by BelarusBusiness & Economy December 26, 21:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Rostec state corporation is discussing with AFK Sistema joining assets in the sphere of electronics, Rostec head Sergey Chemezov told journalists on Tuesday.
"I do not rule out that other holdings ready for privatization may appear next year. In particular, we are working with the AFK Sistema company, Mr Yevtushenkov (chairman of the board of directors). We plan to join part of assets, in particular the assets related to electronics, communication systems," Chemezov said. "That is, we will join our assets and set up a joint company," he added.
The sides are discussing the prospects of setting up a joint company on the basis of several enterprises of Roseletronika (Rostec’s asset), RTI and Mikron (AFK’s assets) in the sphere of communications systems, he noted. However, it is yet hard to say what the ratio of shares will be like in the joint company, he added. "It will depend on what assets we contribute and what assets AFK Sistema contributes. It is possible that AFK may have a controlling (stake). Maybe we will have it. The aim is to join assets that are working on the similar types of products," Chemezov explained.
Talking about privatization of assets, he noted that a joint company with AFK Sistema will include Roselektronika that will be preliminarily "cleared" of some assets.
AFK Sistema may invest in the joint company, Chemezov noted. "AFK may (invest in the joint company) if they want to have a controlling stake and if their stake is assessed at a lesser level than ours. In order to get control, they will need to invest money. We will have nothing against it," he noted.
The press service of AFK Sistema refused to comment on this.