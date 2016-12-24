Back to Main page
CIS diplomats discuss changes in national systems of export control

Business & Economy
December 24, 2:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Among participants were representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan (as observer) and CIS Executive Committee
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Participants in the consultations between foreign ministries have discussed issues of cooperation between CIS member countries in the sphere of export control and non-proliferation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Among participants were representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan (as observer) and CIS Executive Committee.

"Representatives of foreign ministries have discussed latest changes in national systems of export control, the situation in multilateral mechanisms of export control and problems of implementing UN SC Resolution 1540 (from 2004)," the ministry added.

The foreign ministry noted that "during consultations, the sides also considered issues of the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation and Proliferation Security Initiative."

The next consultations on export control and non-proliferation are planned to be held in December 2017 in Moscow.

