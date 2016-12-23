Back to Main page
Finance minister: Russian budget will be balanced at oil price of $45 per barrel in 2019

Business & Economy
December 23, 19:42 UTC+3
Finance Ministry has set a task to lower budget’s dependence on resource earnings in the next three years
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian Budget will be balanced in 2019 at the oil price of $45 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"We set a task to continue reducing oil and gas deficit and lower budget’s dependence on resource earnings in the next three years. We plan to support the budget balance at the oil price of $45 per barrel in 2019, which is actually at the level of equilibrium oil production and demand volumes in the global economy," Siluanov said.

