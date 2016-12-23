Back to Main page
Russia’s Finance Minister says 5.5% inflation expected in 2016

Business & Economy
December 23, 19:06 UTC+3
The inflation will be lower than planned
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is expected at around 5.5% by the end of 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Friday.

"Inflation will be around 5.5%, which is lower than planned. Indeed, this is the lowest level ever. Overall, in 1.5 years inflation has dropped from 17% to 5.5%, which has become possible mainly due to this year’s budget policy on curbing budget deficit and a cautious approach to adjustments," he said.

