Russia’s Finance Minister says 5.5% inflation expected in 2016

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is expected at around 5.5% by the end of 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Friday.

"Inflation will be around 5.5%, which is lower than planned. Indeed, this is the lowest level ever. Overall, in 1.5 years inflation has dropped from 17% to 5.5%, which has become possible mainly due to this year’s budget policy on curbing budget deficit and a cautious approach to adjustments," he said.