Russia’s Finance Minister says 5.5% inflation expected in 2016

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is expected at around 5.5% by the end of 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Friday.
"Inflation will be around 5.5%, which is lower than planned. Indeed, this is the lowest level ever. Overall, in 1.5 years inflation has dropped from 17% to 5.5%, which has become possible mainly due to this year’s budget policy on curbing budget deficit and a cautious approach to adjustments," he said.