Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's finance ministry expects inflation to stand at 4% level next year

Business & Economy
December 22, 11:33 UTC+3 SHANGHAI
1 pages in this article

Read also
Putin predicts 2016 inflation will be lowest in 25 years in Russia

SHANGHAI, December 22. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia will reach the level of 4% in 2017 if current monthly inflation trends are maintained, Department Director of the Finance Ministry Vladimir Kolychev said on Thursday.

"Inflation during the last month - month and a half is closer and closer to 4%. Accordingly, if this indicator remains not far from current levels, there will be no problems with reaching 4% in the next year," Kolychev said.

Inflation in Russia will be 5.4-5.5% as of the year-end, the expert said. "Different ways of estimating inflation exist in terms that it is possible to compare the price level of this year with the like period of the last year. This is what we are talking about - 5.4-5.5% by the year-end," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Inflation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
3
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
6
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама