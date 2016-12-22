Russia's finance ministry expects inflation to stand at 4% level next year

SHANGHAI, December 22. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia will reach the level of 4% in 2017 if current monthly inflation trends are maintained, Department Director of the Finance Ministry Vladimir Kolychev said on Thursday.

"Inflation during the last month - month and a half is closer and closer to 4%. Accordingly, if this indicator remains not far from current levels, there will be no problems with reaching 4% in the next year," Kolychev said.

Inflation in Russia will be 5.4-5.5% as of the year-end, the expert said. "Different ways of estimating inflation exist in terms that it is possible to compare the price level of this year with the like period of the last year. This is what we are talking about - 5.4-5.5% by the year-end," he added.