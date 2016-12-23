Back to Main page
Putin says Russia’s IT technologies export amouns to $7 bln

Business & Economy
December 23, 13:00 UTC+3
Russian export of IT technologies is growing, according to Putin
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian export of IT technologies is growing and amounts to more than $7 bln at present, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the annual news conference.

"A preferential regime is effective at large in certain branches, for example, in IT technologies. This yields returns. In particular, our export of IT technologies was actually equal to zero just recently, several years ago. I have already cited these figures - our weapons export amounts to $14.5 bln and export of IT technology products is [$] 7 bln," Putin said.

Many Russian sectors "are absolutely sophisticated and absolutely competitive," the President said.

"We are definitely leaders in many of these areas, including traditional [sectors], for example, nuclear technologies, space sphere, certain aviation sectors, and so on," he added.

"We have all grounds to believe that we will not merely be leaders in many key areas but will maintain leadership for many decades. Certainly, we assume that we should adapt to the global trend of transition to a new technological revolution and become leaders. We have all chances to do so, particularly bearing in mind high development level of science and education," the President said.

Vladimir Putin
