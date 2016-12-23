Iran eyeing rapprochement with Eurasian Economic Union

Olympic champion surprised by ISU decision against holding World Cup final in RussiaSport December 23, 9:32
WHO confirms new Ebola vaccine ‘highly protective’World December 23, 7:47
Putin to hold his 12th annual news conference FridayRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 6:52
IBU to consider moving World Championships 2021 out of Russia — Norwegian officialSport December 23, 5:46
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'Military & Defense December 23, 5:42
Source claims US not probing into Gulenists’ role in Russian ambassador’s murderWorld December 23, 5:37
Siberian methanol poisoning death toll rises to 74Society & Culture December 23, 5:31
Some 10,000 bottles of poisonous bath lotion seized in Siberia’s IrkutskSociety & Culture December 23, 5:27
IBU lacks evidence against Russian biathlon - chiefSport December 23, 2:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BISHKEK, December 23. /TASS/. Iran is aimed at rapprochement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including at free trade with it, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani said during talks with Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev on Friday.
"We want to have free trade with this Union," Rouhani said.
The Iranian side hopes this question could be on agenda of the EAEU summit due on December 26, he added.