Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran eyeing rapprochement with Eurasian Economic Union

Business & Economy
December 23, 8:53 UTC+3 BISHKEK
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitriy Medvedev
Russian PM: Eurasian Economic Union holds free trade zone talks with about 40 states

BISHKEK, December 23. /TASS/. Iran is aimed at rapprochement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including at free trade with it, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani said during talks with Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev on Friday.

"We want to have free trade with this Union," Rouhani said.

The Iranian side hopes this question could be on agenda of the EAEU summit due on December 26, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
4
Source claims US not probing into Gulenists’ role in Russian ambassador’s murder
5
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
6
Putin to hold his 12th annual news conference Friday
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама