Iran eyeing rapprochement with Eurasian Economic Union

BISHKEK, December 23. /TASS/. Iran is aimed at rapprochement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including at free trade with it, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani said during talks with Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev on Friday.

"We want to have free trade with this Union," Rouhani said.

The Iranian side hopes this question could be on agenda of the EAEU summit due on December 26, he added.