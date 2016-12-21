Russia's Avtovaz plans to increase export of cars by at least 50% in 2017

TOGLIATTI, December 21. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to increase the volume of car exports in 2017 by at least 50%, Avtovaz President Nicolas Mohr told reporters.

"Unfortunately, this year's export volume is quite low. This is generally due to recycling tax in Kazakhstan. This year we have exported around 20 mln vehicles, but next year’s export sales will increase by at least 50%," he said.

Head of Avtovaz said earlier that the company’s priority is to increase exports, however, so far there are no exact figures on the projected export for this year. In 2015, Avtovaz exported around 30,000 cars, in 2014 - 51,700 cars.