Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Ukraine at a price 25% lower than current one

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia may resume gas supplies to Ukraine at the price which is 25% lower than the current price, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a briefing on the results of negotiations with the European Commission’s Vice President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic

"We are ready to ensure gas supplies to Ukraine, to resume deliveries that were discontinued in 2015. <...> Gazprom could ensure a reduction in prices for Ukrainian consumers by 25% in comparison with the current price," he said.