Gazprom CEO confirms company’s readiness to grant 25% discount on gas supplies to Ukraine

ST.PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Gazprom is ready to begin negotiations on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine at a price 25% lower than the current price, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller said after his meeting with the leaders of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Yuriy Boyko and Viktor Medvedchuk at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We are ready to start negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the supply of Russian gas, which would provide a price level 25% lower for the end consumer than it is now," he said.

Earlier, on March 22, Yuriy Boyko and Viktor Medvedchuk met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow. Alexey Miller also took part at that meeting and noted the "stratospheric level" of gas prices in Ukraine for the final consumer and noted that the new contract would reduce the cost of gas by about a quarter.