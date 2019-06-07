Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom CEO confirms company’s readiness to grant 25% discount on gas supplies to Ukraine

Business & Economy
June 07, 13:54 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

The Russian gas major is ready to start negotiations

Share
1 pages in this article

ST.PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Gazprom is ready to begin negotiations on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine at a price 25% lower than the current price, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller said after his meeting with the leaders of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Yuriy Boyko and Viktor Medvedchuk at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We are ready to start negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the supply of Russian gas, which would provide a price level 25% lower for the end consumer than it is now," he said.

Earlier, on March 22, Yuriy Boyko and Viktor Medvedchuk met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow. Alexey Miller also took part at that meeting and noted the "stratospheric level" of gas prices in Ukraine for the final consumer and noted that the new contract would reduce the cost of gas by about a quarter.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
No country can hamper construction of Nord Stream 2, says Russian envoy
3
SSJ 100 meets all harsh requirements of Russian, European, US authorities — minister
4
Russia may send more military specialists to Venezuela
5
Gazprom CEO confirms company’s readiness to grant 25% discount on gas supplies to Ukraine
6
Preparations underway for Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia
7
Russia to create new orbital satellite grouping for Internet of things
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT