Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia has offered Huawei to consider an option of using a Russian software ecosystem at various devices of the Chinese corporation, a source familiar of details of the meeting between Russian Telecom Minister Konstantin Noskov and Deputy Chairman of Huawei Board Guo Ping told TASS on Tuesday.

Further to the domestic Aurora Operating System (OS), social media, search engine and antiviruses were also discussed, according to the source.

"Aurora was not the only item for discussion. An ecosystem of Russian software was offered to Huawei at large: social media, search engine, antiviruses, and so on," the source said.

The Russian Telecom Ministry neither confirmed nor denied this information. The Ministry noted at the same time that it is working on promotion of Russian producers on international markets on a going basis. Huawei were not available for comment.

The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei and about seventy companies associated with it in May. Companies included into the list are banned from buying products from the US suppliers without a permit given by Washington.