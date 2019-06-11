Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source

Business & Economy
June 11, 12:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei and about seventy companies associated with it in May

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia has offered Huawei to consider an option of using a Russian software ecosystem at various devices of the Chinese corporation, a source familiar of details of the meeting between Russian Telecom Minister Konstantin Noskov and Deputy Chairman of Huawei Board Guo Ping told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Google-Huawei conflict won't affect Russian users, vows official

Further to the domestic Aurora Operating System (OS), social media, search engine and antiviruses were also discussed, according to the source.

"Aurora was not the only item for discussion. An ecosystem of Russian software was offered to Huawei at large: social media, search engine, antiviruses, and so on," the source said.

The Russian Telecom Ministry neither confirmed nor denied this information. The Ministry noted at the same time that it is working on promotion of Russian producers on international markets on a going basis. Huawei were not available for comment.

The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei and about seventy companies associated with it in May. Companies included into the list are banned from buying products from the US suppliers without a permit given by Washington.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea
2
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
3
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
4
Press review: Russia-China unity bucks US economic colonialism and will oil prices crash
5
Russia to consider full-fledged membership in CERN — Medvedev
6
Kremlin waiting for forensic report on Golunov case
7
Three new Su-34 fighter jets assume combat duty at mixed aviation regiment in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT