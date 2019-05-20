Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Conflict between Google, Huawei will not affect Russian users, says ministry

Business & Economy
May 20, 13:34 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The Chinese company has stated that it will continue servicing smartphones across the globe

YEKATERINBURG, May 20. /TASS/. The suspension of business contacts between Huawei and Google will not affect the operation of gadgets of Russian users, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Alexei Volin told reporters on Monday.

Earlier the US corporation Google decided to suspend business contacts with Huawei, which virtually deprives the latter of access to technologies and software, particularly to updates of the Android mobile software installed on smartphones it produces. The Chinese company has stated that it will continue servicing smartphones across the globe.

Russians preferred smartphones of Chinese brands in 2018, says research

"The conflicts between US and Chinese producers will have no impact on Russian users as everything works out well," Volin said.

On May 15, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring emergency to protect US information and telecommunications technology from external threats. It became known later that the US Commerce Department blacklisted the Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates over alleged threat to national security.

In August 2018, Trump signed an order banning US government agencies from using the equipment manufactured by Huawei and another Chinese company ZTE.

