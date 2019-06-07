Russia’s development must coincide with global agenda, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s development plan cannot work outside of the global context, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia’s development cannot be built outside of the global context, without taking into account the domestic, national and global agenda, due to its scale, history, culture, human and economic potential," the Russian leader said.

Putin expressed his gratitude to all guests of SPIEF "for their attention and friendship towards Russia, for their commitment to joint work and business cooperation, always based on pragmatism, understanding of mutual interest, and, of course, mutual trust, candor and clarity of positions." According to the Russian leader, SPIEF is a platform for the discussion of different views on the state of the global economic system. Putin stressed that Russia does not see it as "an abstract conversation."

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.