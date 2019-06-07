Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s development must coincide with global agenda, says Putin

Business & Economy
June 07, 15:24 UTC+3

The presidernt expressed gratitude to all guests at SPIEF "for their attention and friendship towards Russia, for their commitment to joint work and business cooperation"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s development plan cannot work outside of the global context, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia’s development cannot be built outside of the global context, without taking into account the domestic, national and global agenda, due to its scale, history, culture, human and economic potential," the Russian leader said.

Read also

Putin states crisis of world economic relations

Putin expressed his gratitude to all guests of SPIEF "for their attention and friendship towards Russia, for their commitment to joint work and business cooperation, always based on pragmatism, understanding of mutual interest, and, of course, mutual trust, candor and clarity of positions." According to the Russian leader, SPIEF is a platform for the discussion of different views on the state of the global economic system. Putin stressed that Russia does not see it as "an abstract conversation."

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SPIEF 2019
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units
3
Russian Navy to get cutting-edge frigate in 2019
4
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
5
Russia's top prosecutor supports ‘legitimate’ criminal case against US financier Calvey
6
Russian fighter aircraft pilots sharpening piloting skills over Black Sea
7
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT