Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkmenistan's government delegation will take part in SPIEF — foreign ministry

Business & Economy
June 07, 7:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The foreign ministry said that "the delegation will take part in the forum's plenary session and will hold a series of bilateral meetings"

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. Turkmenistan's government delegation has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Read also
First deputy head of the Russian government office Sergey Prikhodko

New contract between Gazprom, Turkmenistan may start in 3rd quarter of 2019 — official

"Turkmenistan's delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister [Rashid Meredow] has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the International Economic Forum," the foreign ministry said.

"The delegation will take part in the forum's plenary session and will hold a series of bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening Turkmenistan's cooperation with other countries and international organizations," the foreign ministry added.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SPIEF 2019
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
2
Putin to make a speech at SPIEF, meet with UN secretary general on June 7
3
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
4
Russian Pacific Fleet's submarines attack 'enemy' vessel during drills
5
Turkmenistan's government delegation will take part in SPIEF — foreign ministry
6
Foreign investors want to participate in Russia’s National Projects
7
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT