Turkmenistan's government delegation will take part in SPIEF — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. Turkmenistan's government delegation has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Turkmenistan's delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister [Rashid Meredow] has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the International Economic Forum," the foreign ministry said.

"The delegation will take part in the forum's plenary session and will hold a series of bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening Turkmenistan's cooperation with other countries and international organizations," the foreign ministry added.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.