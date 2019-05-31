Russian Politics & Diplomacy
New contract between Gazprom, Turkmenistan may start in 3rd quarter of 2019 — official

Business & Economy
May 31, 3:53 UTC+3

First deputy head of the Russian government office Sergey Prikhodko said Gazprom is currently coordinating a medium-term contract with the Turkmengaz company

First deputy head of the Russian government office Sergey Prikhodko

First deputy head of the Russian government office Sergey Prikhodko

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

ASHGABAT, May 31. /TASS/. New contract on Gazprom's purchase of Turkmenistan's gas may enter into force in the 3rd quarter of 2019, first deputy head of the Russian government office Sergey Prikhodko said ahead of the session of the Council of the Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be held on Friday in Ashgabat.

"In accordance with the agreements reached in March and April 2019, Gazprom signed a short-term contract on purchasing Turkmenistan's gas. We are currently coordinating a medium-term contract with the Turkmengaz company, which is planned to enter into force in the 3rd quarter of 2019," Prikhodko said.

He also said that during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Turkmenistan, other spheres of energy cooperation will be discussed, including exploration and development of deposits in and around the Caspian Sea.

"Apart from the topic of energy cooperation, it is planned to discuss the activities of Russian companies on the territory of Turkmenistan, implementation of joint projects in the sphere of digital technologies, increasing mutual deliveries of argicultural produce and foods, developing cooperation in the financial and banking spheres, inter-regional cooperation, boosting cooperation in transport, including establishing a direct transport link between the ports of Russia and Turkmenistan on the Caspian Sea," Prikhodko said.

