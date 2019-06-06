Nicolas Sarkozy attends meeting with Putin and members of Russian investment fund

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has attended the meeting within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) with Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the International Expert Council of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and representatives of the international investment community. Sarkozy is now founding partner of the Peninsula Kapitel company.

According to the materials of the meeting, around 40 foreign investors, including ones from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China, India, France, Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Turkey were in attendance.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum's motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda".