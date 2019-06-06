Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Venezuela is repaying its $3.5 bln debt to Russia in good faith, says Putin

Business & Economy
June 06, 16:45 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

In November 2017, Russia and Venezuela signed an intergovernmental protocol on debt restructuring for $3.15 bln over 10 years with minimum payments in the first six years

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Venezuela’s debt to Russia amounts to $3.5 bln and Caracas is repaying it in good faith, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies, organized by TASS.

"Venezuela’s loan obligations to Russia reach around $3.5 bln," Putin said. "Venezuela pays and services all its credit obligations timely and in full," he added.

In November 2017, Russia and Venezuela signed an intergovernmental protocol on debt restructuring for $3.15 bln over 10 years with minimum payments in the first six years. The state debt provides for payments twice a year - in March and September.

Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak did not rule out problems with servicing Venezuela’s state debt to Russia because of the political crisis in the republic.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in late April, Russia expects Venezuela to make another payment on the debt this fall. According to him, the previous payment of $100 mln, which was supposed to arrive in March, Venezuela made in mid-April, and met the deadline without fines.

Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
Persons
Vladimir Putin
