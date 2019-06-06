Putin says Russia not interested in very high oil prices

ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is not interested in very high oil prices, the price of $60-65 per barrel is quite comfortable for the Russian budget, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies, organized by TASS.

"The Russian processing industry itself is not interested in very high oil prices. Well, the average price around 60-65 dollars per barrel is quite satisfactory, we don’t need to drive up [price] to the top, we already have a decent margin, in terms of budget," Putin said, recalling that the Russian budget is based on the price of $ 40 per barrel.