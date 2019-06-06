Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Russia not interested in very high oil prices

Business & Economy
June 06, 15:12 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Price of oil at $60-70 per barrel suits both producers and buyers — Lukoil

ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is not interested in very high oil prices, the price of $60-65 per barrel is quite comfortable for the Russian budget, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies, organized by TASS.

"The Russian processing industry itself is not interested in very high oil prices. Well, the average price around 60-65 dollars per barrel is quite satisfactory, we don’t need to drive up [price] to the top, we already have a decent margin, in terms of budget," Putin said, recalling that the Russian budget is based on the price of $ 40 per barrel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SPIEF 2019
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Putin says phone call with Trump inspires optimism on arms control issues
6
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
7
Putin says US exit from arms reduction treaties undermines global security
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT