Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Rostelecom, Tele2 and Ericsson have concluded an agreement of intent to create a 5G test zone in Moscow in July-October 2019, Rostelecom said.

"A corresponding agreement was signed at the SPIEF-2019 by Tele2 CEO Sergei Emdin, Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm and Rostelecom President Mikhail Oseyevsky," the statement runs.

Testing will be held on the basis of the Tele2 network in the 27 GHz wave band, 5G equipment from Ericsson and Rostelecom’s communication channels. Tele2 and Rostelecom have the necessary licenses and network infrastructure for conducting such tests. Ericsson provides the full set of technical and engineering solutions for 5G networks and also expertise for their introduction and integration. The company’s equipment is already being used in eight operational 5G networks in the United States, South Korea, Switzerland and Australia.

"We are creating infrastructures with a view to early introduction of 5G. Our network in Moscow is technologically ready for launching the standard. Cooperation with Ericsson has expanded the area of potential 5G introduction to nearly half of Tele2 regions. The just concluded agreement with partners heralds transition from test demonstrations to a new stage that takes us close to the full-fledged implementation of this technology in Russia. We are already working on different test operation models: users in Moscow will be able to feel the technologies’ capabilities within our 5G zone," the press-service quotes Tele2 CEO Sergei Emdin as saying.

SPIEF-2019

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s moto this year is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda. SPIEF-2019 organizer is Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner, official photohost agency and operator of SPIEF presentation zones with support from the company EY and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.