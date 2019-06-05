RDIF, Alibaba, MegaFon and Mail.ru ink partnership agreement

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Chinese online giant Alibaba, MegaFon and Mail.ru signed the final agreement on establishment of the joint venture in Russia and CIS, press service of RDIF says on Wednesday.

The parties have got an approval from the Russian antimonopoly watchdog and will launch the largest joint venture in the social commerce sphere in Russia and CIS for the purpose of integrating key Russian consumer Internet and e-commerce platforms, the Fund says.