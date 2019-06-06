Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU to decide on extending sanctions against Russia on June 20 — source

Business & Economy
June 06, 11:51 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The package of economic sanctions expires on July 31

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, June 6. /TASS/. The leaders of the European Union (EU) member states will make a political decision on extending economic sanctions against Russia at the EU summit on June 20, an EU source in Brussels told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

EU plans to prolong sanctions against Crimea, Sevastopol for 12 months again

"We expect that Merkel and Macron will once again inform EU leaders if there is progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. And since there have been no significant changes, they are likely to recommend extending sanctions for another six months, and the summit will make a political decision in this regard," the source said.

According to him, technical steps will follow a political decision. "The Council of the European Union is expected to issue a formal decision in about a week after the summit, which will come into force after its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the source said.

Sanctions against Russia

The European Union earlier imposed several packages of sanctions on Moscow, which include economic sanctions, individual restrictions and Crimea-related sanctions.

The package of economic sanctions expires on July 31, 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow
2
Russian entrepreneurs may get new opportunities in Chinese market — finance minister
3
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
4
Vatican announces meeting between Pope Francis, Putin — media
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Russia, China sign deal to set up $1bln venture fund
7
Russia’s latest artillery system to enter trials
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT