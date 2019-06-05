Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, China will continue to develop settlements in national currencies, Putin says

Business & Economy
June 05, 20:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader also touched upon certain areas of cooperation between the two countries - in particular, he praised the interaction in the energy sector

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and China will develop the use of national currencies in bilateral trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Russia and China intend to develop the practice of settlements in national currencies. An intergovernmental agreement has just been concluded, aimed at further expanding the use of rubles and yuan in bilateral trade, as well as ensuring uninterrupted banking services for transactions amid instability on global markets," the Russian leader said.

The Russian leader also touched upon certain areas of cooperation between the two countries. In particular, he praised the interaction in the energy sector.

Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree

"Russia is the leading supplier of oil to China, last year 67 million tonnes of crude were shipped. In December, a pipeline will be commissioned to transport gas to China via the so-called Eastern route, and talks are being held on the possible export of fuel in the western direction, as well as from Russia Far East," Putin said.

He also drew attention to growing cooperation in the field of liquefied natural gas, recalling that the third stage of the Yamal LNG plant, a significant share in which belongs to the Chinese side, was launched a year earlier.

The Russian President marked a breakthrough agreement the two countries reached on the peaceful use of nuclear energy - a general contract has been concluded for the construction of the 3rd and 4th blocks of the Xujapuu NPP.

Talking about industrial cooperation, Putin, in particular, mentioned the launch of the plant of the Chinese automobile concern Great Wall in Russia’s Tula region, where 80,000 cars will be produced each year.

