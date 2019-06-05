Zelensky speaks in favor of Kiev-Warsaw joint action against Nord Stream 2

BRUSSELS, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky suggested that Kiev and Warsaw cooperate closely on the energy trajectory, and act against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"Another major direction of our cooperation at the European level is the issue of energy security, maintaining strategic role of the Ukrainian gas pipeline system and action against Nord Stream 2," the Ukrainian leader told a news conference after talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is scheduled to be put into operation in late 2019. Each of the pipeline’s two lines will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The pipeline, set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore, is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers. The total project cost of the Nord Stream 2 is estimated at 9.5 bln euro. Apart from Russia’s Gazprom, the project also involves German companies Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie and the British-Dutch Shell.

Meanwhile, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said after talks with Zelensky in Kiev on May 31 that the Ukrainian leader had not raised the issue of gas pipeline.