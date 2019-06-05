Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zelensky speaks in favor of Kiev-Warsaw joint action against Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
June 05, 8:11 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is scheduled to be put into operation in late 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky suggested that Kiev and Warsaw cooperate closely on the energy trajectory, and act against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"Another major direction of our cooperation at the European level is the issue of energy security, maintaining strategic role of the Ukrainian gas pipeline system and action against Nord Stream 2," the Ukrainian leader told a news conference after talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Read also

Nord Stream 2 on schedule despite US threats to impose sanctions — Energy Ministry

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is scheduled to be put into operation in late 2019. Each of the pipeline’s two lines will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The pipeline, set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore, is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers. The total project cost of the Nord Stream 2 is estimated at 9.5 bln euro. Apart from Russia’s Gazprom, the project also involves German companies Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie and the British-Dutch Shell.

Meanwhile, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said after talks with Zelensky in Kiev on May 31 that the Ukrainian leader had not raised the issue of gas pipeline.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 30 ICBMs to assume combat duty with Russia's Strategic Missile Forces by year-end
2
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
3
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
4
IAC prepares preliminary report on SSJ-100 plane crash at Sheremetyevo — source
5
Russian, Chinese leaders to discuss North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Kremlin says
6
Kremlin: US-Turkey plans to create S-400 working group are none of Russia’s business
7
Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT