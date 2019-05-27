Nord Stream 2 on schedule despite US threats to impose sanctions — Energy Ministry

SKOLKOVO, May 27. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 project is being implemented in accordance with the approved schedule, despite the US plans to impose sanctions on the gas pipeline, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We have already heard a long time ago that such bills are being drafted. Let's not comment on words, but facts. I don’t want to comment on words. The project is under construction in accordance with the approved schedule," the Minister said.

Novak added that currently it is difficult to comment on the risks that could potentially arise after the development and adoption of such document by the US authorities.