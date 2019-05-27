Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nord Stream 2 on schedule despite US threats to impose sanctions — Energy Ministry

Business & Economy
May 27, 15:00 UTC+3 SKOLKOVO
Share
1 pages in this article
© Thomas Eugster/Nord Stream 2/TASS

SKOLKOVO, May 27. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 project is being implemented in accordance with the approved schedule, despite the US plans to impose sanctions on the gas pipeline, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We have already heard a long time ago that such bills are being drafted. Let's not comment on words, but facts. I don’t want to comment on words. The project is under construction in accordance with the approved schedule," the Minister said.

Novak added that currently it is difficult to comment on the risks that could potentially arise after the development and adoption of such document by the US authorities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Lavrov castigates US attempts to reshape Latin America as it sees fit
3
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
4
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
5
Kremlin vows to continue defending Moscow's position on Kerch Strait
6
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT