Putin to talk about global economic problems at SPIEF — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will highlight problems of the global economy and politics and will cover in detail the National Projects implemented in Russia at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Putin [in the speech at the SPIEF plenary session] will share the vision of the current situation in the global economy and politics and will give an appraisal of problems experienced at present by the world economy, international trade and financial system. He will articulate certain ideas on optimization of the global management system and its alignment with principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's intersts" Ushakov said.

The Russian president "will give the most detailed coverage of large-scale objectives and tasks" Russia is facing, the official said. Putin will talk about National Projects and strategies aimed at industrial and technological development of the country and individual regions, at increasing digitalization levels of the economy, Ushakov said. "It will be a broad and interesting speech," he added.