Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Coca-Cola, Boeing, other US companies to participate in SPIEF, says AmCham President

Business & Economy
June 04, 16:20 UTC+3 VOLOGDA

Earlier, a representative of the US State Department said that the US would not send a government delegation to the Forum

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS

VOLOGDA, June 4. /TASS/. Representatives of big American companies plan to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 6-8 despite the fact that the official US delegation will not take part, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Alexis Rodzianko told TASS on the sidelines of the Fort Ross Dialogue forum.

Read also
Michael Calvey

American officials won’t attend SPIEF unless Calvey case resolved, says US embassy

"I know about the companies, with which I have discussed the issue. Those are companies, whose representatives will participate in our roundtable ‘Business Dialogue Russia-US’. Among them are Coca-Cola, Weatherford, Air Products, Boeing, AbbVie, Cushman & Wakefield, as well as Baring Vostok," he said.

"As far as I understand the ambassador (of the US to Russia Jon Huntsman - TASS) will not attend the St. Petersburg forum, neither will officials from the US government, though I know for sure that representatives of the American business will be there," Rodzianko said.

A representative of the US State Department told TASS earlier that the US would not send a government delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Andrea Kalan, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Russia, has said that Ambassador Jon Huntsman would boycott SPIEF over the case of the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey who is accused of embezzlement.

On May 31, Russian President’s aide Anton Kobyakov told TASS that despite the US' refusal to send a government delegation to SPIEF over 400 representatives of the American business confirmed their participation one week before the Forum.

Michael Calvey, the founder and managing partner of Baring Vostok, was detained and later arrested on suspicion of embezzling 2.5 bln rubles ($37.5 mln) from Vostochny Bank. Moscow’s Basmanny Court also arrested five other suspects in the case. Calvey was sent to a pre-trial detention center, but later he was placed under house arrest. He himself has asked for permission to participate in SPIEF.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
2
Kremlin unable to comment on FSB requesting encryption keys from Yandex
3
Russia does not discuss with anyone its specialists’ work in Venezuela — Kremlin aide
4
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
5
Press review: What to expect from Xi’s upcoming Moscow visit and Kosovo raid angers Russia
6
Putin unveils memorial to heroic uprisings in Nazi death camps at Moscow’s Jewish Museum
7
Air Force and air defense troops to hold over 70 drills in south Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT