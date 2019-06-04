US business to participate in Russia’s National Projects, says AmCham President

VOLOGDA, June 4. /TASS/. American companies may be interested in participation in Russia’s National Projects, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Alexis Rodzianko told TASS on the sidelines of the Fort Ross Dialogue forum in Vologda.

Implementation of commercially viable projects in Russia in such fields as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, international cooperation and export, ecology, entrepreneurship, digital economy may attract the funds of American investors, Rodzianko said.

"American companies, including members of our Chamber of Commerce, work in many of those areas in Russia. Many companies have long been working in Russia, have established ties with partners, have localized production here, and they may be attracted in implementation of projects in this or that field, at least we consider it promising," he emphasized.

In compliance with the May decree by President of the Russian Federation of 2018, National Projects in 12 areas have been worked out (demography, culture, healthcare, education, housing and urban environment, ecology, roads, labor efficiency and employment maintenance, science, digital economy, small and medium-sized business, international cooperation and export). The implementation of National Projects expected by 2024 is estimated to cost around 25.7 trillion rubles ($391.6 bln).