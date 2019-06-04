Russian-Cuban commission to hold session in Moscow on June 4

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian-Cuban inter-governmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation will hold a session in Moscow on Tuesday. The commission's co-chairs Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and Vice President of the Cuban Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas will discuss issues of cooperation in the spheres of energy and modernization of Cuba's railway infrastructure.

"On the agenda are issues of modernizing Cuba's railway infrastructure and resoration of industrial enterprises," the press service of the Russian deputy prime minister told TASS.

Borisov and Cabrisas will also discuss cooperation in the spheres of industry, energy and transport.

The last session of the Russian-Cuban commission was held in January 2019 in Moscow.

Cabrisas is currently in Moscow on a working visit. He will hold separate talks with Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich and Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.