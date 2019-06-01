Russian-made Aurus Senat armored limo to be showcased during SPIEF-2019

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Aurus Senat armored limousine for senior officials will be put on display as part of this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019), Roscongress has said.

The vehicle, designed as part of the Cortege project by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow, will be showcased as part of the "Russia Extends" display.

"We are to make Russian exports the main theme [for our activities] at the forum. In the course of the Russia Extends display, we will demonstrate that [Russian exports] are not limited to raw materials, that we can offer a wide range of high-quality goods and services, competitive on the international market," VEB deputy board chair Natalya Timakova said.

The ‘Russia Extends’ display will also feature Russian food, household appliances, products of the country’s machine-building and consumer goods industries.

"Goods produced by small-and medium-sized businesses working in food and fashion industries will account for a significant part of the exhibition," Timakova said.

Initially the goal of the Cortege project was to design a limousine for the Russian president. The project envisages by now the creation of the line of cars on the base of a single platform (sedan, limousine, minivan and sport utility vehicle (SUV)). The limousine was first used during the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 2018. Then, the cars were put on display during the Moscow International Auto Salon on August 29, 2018.

SPIEF has been held since 1997, and it has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.

SPIEF-2019, dubbed "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda," will take place on June 6-8. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event, organized by the Roscongress foundation.