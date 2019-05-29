Russian Politics & Diplomacy
EAEU leaders sign 25 documents at Nur-Sultan summit

Business & Economy
May 29, 13:59 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN

In particular, an agreement was signed on the mechanism for traceability of goods imported into the customs territory of the union

Share
1 pages in this article

NUR-SULTAN, May 29. /TASS/. The leaders of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed 25 documents at the Nur-Sultan summit.

In particular, a number of decisions was made on certain aspects - exchange of information on goods and vehicles of international transport moved across the customs borders of the EAEU and China, the Agreement on the free trade zone between the EAEU and Serbia. In addition, amendments were made to the Treaty on the EAEU regarding formation of a common electricity market, and instructions were given on the standards for distribution of import customs duties among the budgets of the five countries.

The leaders approved the main guidelines of the macroeconomic policy of the EAEU countries for 2019-2020.

An agreement was also signed on the mechanism for traceability of goods imported into the customs territory of the EAEU, and a number of other documents.

