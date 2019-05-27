Putin to discuss cooperation in digital economy with EAEU colleagues on May 29

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan on May 29, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Monday. The summit will focus on the Main guidelines for member-states’ macroeconomic strategy for 2019-2020, a wide range of other documents on liberalization of markets of goods and services and on cooperation in digital economy.

"Members of the Supreme Council will sum up the results of the EAEU work over five years and chart the tasks on expansion of cooperation in various fields, such as trade, economy, industry, finances, social politics," the statement said. "A draft joint statement of heads of EAEU member-states has been prepared for signing. The Main guidelines for member-states’ macroeconomic strategy for 2019-2020, a wide range of other documents on liberalization of markets of goods and services, on cooperation in digital economy will also be approved," the press service added. Moreover, it is planned to consider the issues of EAEU’s international activities.

Heads of EAEU member-states (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) will participate in the summit, the Kremlin noted. Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon have also been invited to take part in the meeting as head of an EAEU observer-state and an honorary guest, respectively.